Missing Broken Arrow Girl Found Safe
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - Authorities find a missing 11-year-old Broken Arrow girl late Monday after a nearly 7 hour search.
Wagoner County deputies say Lily Buffington got off a school bus in the 21600 block of East 33rd Street South at around 3:35 p.m. After getting a call for help, authorities began an intensive search for the girl who is autistic.
Late Monday, Broken Arrow Deputy Fire Chief James Suddath announced Lily Buffington had been located and was safe. He says she was also tired and cold.
Wagoner County Sheriff Sgt. Jeff Halfacre says the search was a multi-agency effort in a neighborhood on the east side of Broken Arrow.
Wagoner County Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood says it was Tulsa Police's helicopter which eventually spotted the girl and deputies brought Buffington to a waiting ambulance.
They say the girl was walking on her own but was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. She has since been returned home.