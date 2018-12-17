Your 2 Cents: 25 Years Of Maps
OKLAHOMA CITY - Friday marked 25 years since Oklahoma Cityans approved the first MAPS that sparked the renaissance in downtown Oklahoma City. They celebrated the day with the launch of the street cars.
Here's your reaction.
Shauna from Shawnee first, "I'm so thankful they did downtown is amazing now I love it here."
Kevin from Bridge Creek isn't so thankful, "Vote for a tax on yourself, so it can build something to again charge you plus tax to use."
Kevin, the good thing is you don;t have to use any of the MAPS projects, nobody is forcing you to pay the sales tax either.
Jade writes, "My mom and I moved to OKC in January of 1997. We have seen the tremendous transformation of Oklahoma City and we couldn't be more proud to now be Okies!"
But Sandra says, "Yes it is good. For down-town. But, for South OKC, not so much. We are dodging potholes big enough to drill for oil."
From Donna, "Have loved the new Downtown OKC since we first rode down the canal at Bricktown. So excited that we've vacationed in OKC twice - once last year at Christmas. Great work OKC residents!"
Ann's not entirely sold. "Downtown certainly needed to have its image raised. But the street cars look cumbersome bulk and hideous."
Finally, Rhett in Clinton writes, "I remember what Oklahoma City used to look like and how it used to feel, and the difference is remarkable."