News
Vatterott College Closes Nationwide, Including Oklahoma Campuses
Monday, December 17th 2018, 6:16 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Vatterott College has shut down all locations nationwide, including its Tulsa and Oklahoma City offices, effective December 17.
The Oklahoma State Accrediting Agency confirmed the report on Monday saying that they visited the campus in Tulsa at S 118th E Ave and found the building closed with a letter posted on the front door.
OKSAA says veterans currently enrolled may be eligible for restoration of benefits.
This is a Developing Story...