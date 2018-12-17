Community Rallies Support For Guthrie Fire Victim's Family
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma - Saul Bernal was only 14-years-old when he died in a raging fire at his family's Guthrie apartment complex.
His grieving loved ones are trying to get back on their feet, and strangers are rallying around them.
After living through an unthinkable tragedy, this family is starting to rebuild their life without Saul, but they never expected how much support they would get from the community.
Elite Feet owner James Drain thought he was doing a normal fitting for orthodic insoles last week before he heard what his customers had just experienced. “They’re extremely humble,” Drain says. “You never would have guessed anything like that happened, just that they were pretty quiet.”
Saul's sister Selena had just gotten out of the hospital after she and their mother jumped from a second story window to escape the fire. Saul did not make it out, and the apartment building was destroyed. James says the least he could do was offer the orthodics for free, but he wanted to do more.
James turned to his Facebook family to help Saul's family with a big surprise of a $1,500 check, additional cash, gift cards and necessities. The family just heard that they have been welcomed into a new apartment complex as well.
Saul’s stepfather Jason Collins says, “We wouldn’t be able to get through without it. The outpouring of love and support from the community has been, I’ve never seen anything like it before, to tell you the truth.”
They admit going nonstop since the fire has made it hard to mourn in peace, but Saul's family hopes others remember him as a good friend, protector of the little guy, who stood up in the face of bullies.
“He really loved his friends a whole lot,” Collins says, “and that’s where he spent most of his time and most of his focus.”
Saul’s mother Melissa wishes there were more kids like him in the world.
The public is invited to Saul’s memorial service that is being held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Guthrie Junior High School.