Teen Hospitalized After Being Pulled From Burning Mobile Home Unconscious
OKLAHOMA CITY - A teen girl is lucky to be alive after being pulled from a mobile home unconscious, Monday morning.
Oklahoma City Firefighters responded to a home in the 2100 block of South MacArthur Blvd. in the Golden Oaks Mobile Home Park at 2:47 a.m.
A mother and daughter were inside the home at the time of the fire.
Crews immediately searched the home once they arrived and found a 15-year-old female on the ground in the front of the home near a bathroom.
The fire was contained quickly.
Neighbors tell News 9 a man who lived across the street attempted to rescue the teen but became overwhelmed with smoke.
Bobby Martin woke up as soon as fire crews arrived.
“Sirens going by, the dog starts crying, so I open my eyes and saw lights flashing,” said Martin. “I get up and look and there is a fire truck backing down the street to a trailer house with smoke coming out of it.”
Once the teen was brought outside, crews immediately began CRP.
Fire officials say the drug “Cyanokit” likely saved the teens life. Cyanokit is used to treat patients dealing with smoke inhalation.
“A lot of the plastics, the vinyls, and things that you see in houses these days contain those materials which cause cyanide poisoning,” said Cpt. David Macy, Oklahoma City Fire Department.
Investigators say the fire started near a Christmas tree where candles sat on a wreath. A Christmas action set was also located near the tree. Investigators are unable to determine which started the fire but encourage people to be mindful of holiday decoration safety.
The fire caused $37,199 in damage and has been ruled accidental.