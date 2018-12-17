News
Angry Shoppers Shoot Out Car Windows At Tulsa Walmart, Police Say
Monday, December 17th 2018, 4:16 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are looking for shoppers who they say shot windows out of cars in a Walmart parking lot last month.
Police said they tried to return something at the Walmart on East 81st Street, but their transaction was denied. Police say the people were so upset that they walked outside and shot out the windows of vehicles in the parking lot.
If you can identify the subjects or recognize their vehicle, please contact Officer Ward at bward@cityoftulsa.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling 918 596-COPS.