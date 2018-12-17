OCPD Identifies Suspect Killed In On-Cue Officer-Involved Shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro man with a history of arson and burglary was fatally gunned down by police late Sunday.
Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jacob Mohow. He was shot in the parking lot of an OnCue gas station near West Reno Avenue and South MacArthur Boulevard.
Witnesses told police, Mohow had a knife and a lighter.
Mohow was attempting to cut gas pump hoses and threatening to cut his own throat, according to report.
When officers arrived they found the suspect with a screwdriver and knife. Witnesses said he was chasing them around the OnCue parking lot with the weapons in his hands.
Two officers along with Sergeant Donny Koger commanded Mohow to drop the weapons. Police said he ignored the orders and was shot with a bean bag gun and tased.
Mohow continued charging at officers, which lead to Koger firing his gun and killing him.
None of the officers were injured during the bizarre and dangerous disturbance.
Koger has served the Oklahoma City Police department for more than nine years. He just returned to work in July after suffering a spinal stroke that left him paralyzed for months.
“I felt something going on,” said Koger. “I was losing strength, kind of getting a little disoriented.”
As for Mohow, his past is filled with various felony crimes which include burglary and arson. He was arrested and convicted in 2013 for attempting to set a metro bank on fire.
He told police he had been doing drugs and had not slept in five days.
Koger will be on paid administrative leave while police and the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office investigate the fatal shooting.