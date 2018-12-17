"Edmond Public Schools was shocked and saddened to learn of the arrest earlier today of Santa Fe High School social studies teacher Mr. Dave Heaverin on pending charges of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology. Edmond Public Schools takes this matter very seriously and is fully cooperating with law enforcement in this investigation. An Edmond Public Schools employee since August, 2013, Mr. Heaverin has been placed on administrative leave. Because this is a personnel matter and a criminal investigation, the district will not comment further."