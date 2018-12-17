"I don't think about the polling data," Biden told "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell. "I think about whether or not I should run based on very private decisions relating to my family and the loss of my son and what I want to do with the rest of my life. But I don't think of it in terms of can I win, can I – will I lose. That's not part of the calculation."

Biden, despite his intense criticism of the president, doesn't think moving to impeach him is the right move for the Democratic Party.

"I think we should focus on all the terrible things that are happening now in terms of interest of the middle class people and working class people," Biden told "CBS This Morning."

The latest poll showing Biden leading among likely Democratic caucusgoers polled 455 registered voters with a margin of error of 4.6 percentage points.

The Iowa caucuses are set for February 2020.