Major Backup On I-35 Following Multi-Vehicle Collision, Fire In Goldsby
Monday, December 17th 2018, 8:04 AM CST
Updated:
There is a major backup for I-35 drivers Monday morning following a collision involving multiple vehicles that also caught fire.
North and southbound traffic is being impacted on I-35 at North Main Street in Goldsby.
Two tractor-trailers and two cars were involved in the collision and two of the vehicles were on fire at some point. The wreckage is in the median.
According to OHP troopers, an outside southbound lane is open, but both northbound lanes are still closed.