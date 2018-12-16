News
Graphic Design Website Modernizes Santa Based On Survey
Results of a new survey are showing what people think a modern Santa would look like. And in this version, Santa isn't sporting a big red coat with white trim.
Based on the survey, GraphicSprings updated Santa's wardrobe with new hair and he's holding an I-Phone. He also has tattoos and is wearing skinny jeans.
Nearly 10 percent of survey takers said Santa should be a woman. And instead of a sleigh, the new Santa is seen in a flying car and moving around on a hoverboard.