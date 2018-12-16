News
Man Taken To Hospital After OKC Apartment Fire
Sunday, December 16th 2018, 7:49 AM CST
Oklahoma City, OK - One man has been taken to the hospital after an apartment fire southeast of the metro.
Crews responded to the apartment near Southeast 59th and Sunnylane just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. All the units, 24 people, were evacuated and one man has been transported to the hospital.
Firefighters said the fire started in a downstairs unit in the living room. Firefighters located a male victim in a hospital bed who was unable to leave.
He suffered smoke inhalation and burns. Right now his condition is unknown.