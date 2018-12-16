News
Oklahoma Family Reunites With Missing Woman
YUKON, Oklahoma - A missing Oklahoma woman is now back home with her parents in Bartlesville.
Late Saturday night Hayley Lakey was found in a Yukon neighborhood. The 23-year-old went missing last Monday near a hotel in the metro.
Lakey's family said she has a history of drug use and some mental health issues she was not taking medicine for. They have been searching for her since December 10th.