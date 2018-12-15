 

 

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police have located a missing 90-year-old man Saturday evening, after issuing a silver alert. 

According to officials, Mark Friar was last seen around 4 p.m. near the 8300 block of south Anderson Road. 

Friar is described as a white male with grey hair and blue eyes. He is about 5'7" and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue sweatpants and brown loafers. 

 