Authorities Locate Missing 90-Year-Old Man
Saturday, December 15th 2018, 10:07 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police have located a missing 90-year-old man Saturday evening, after issuing a silver alert.
According to officials, Mark Friar was last seen around 4 p.m. near the 8300 block of south Anderson Road.
Friar is described as a white male with grey hair and blue eyes. He is about 5'7" and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue sweatpants and brown loafers.