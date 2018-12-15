SW OKC Homeowner Capture Porch Pirates On Camera
OKLAHOMA CITY - A southwest Oklahoma City homeowner captured porch pirates on his security cameras, stuffing large packages into their vehicle.
The crime happened Thursday on Southwest 139th Street.
Police reports say the home's motion sensing doorbell alerted the homeowner that three thieves were after his packages.
“The thieves drove up in an Impala, you get an excellent look at one of the men that did this. They ran up, took the packages, loaded them in their car and simply drove off,” Oklahoma City Master Sgt. Gary Knight said.
Oklahoma City Police say with online holiday shopping, comes holiday porch pirates.
Knight says he sees this crime more and more this time of year.
“Especially with it being Christmas and so many people are ordering online, it serves as a reminder to please not leave items of value sitting out on your porch,” Knight said.
Instead of shipping package to your home, Knight recommends sending them to a less vulnerable location.
“Just take the time to have them sent to your office, to your work place, pick them up at the post office or have them sent to a neighbor. Anything but leave them out in the open on the front porch where people can just walk up and take them,” Knight said.