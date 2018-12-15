MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Police responded to a drive-by shooting near a beauty store in Midwest City, Saturday evening. 

According to officials, the shooting took place near Queen's Beauty Supply at Northeast 10th Street and North Midwest Boulevard. 

A white Ford Focus was shot, but no one was inside the vehicle, officials said. 

Police have a suspect description and are looking over surveillance footage. 

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available. 