Police Respond To Drive-By Shooting Near Beauty Store In MWC
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Police responded to a drive-by shooting near a beauty store in Midwest City, Saturday evening.
According to officials, the shooting took place near Queen's Beauty Supply at Northeast 10th Street and North Midwest Boulevard.
A white Ford Focus was shot, but no one was inside the vehicle, officials said.
Police have a suspect description and are looking over surveillance footage.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.