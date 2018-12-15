OKC Animal Welfare Reduces Adoption Fees For The Holidays
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Animal Welfare has reduced its adoption fees in celebration of ‘Feline Navidad’ and ‘Hounds for the Holidays.’
Dogs, puppies and kittens are available for adoption for $30, which is half the usual price.
Cats older than six months, and dogs who have been with the shelter for an extended period of time are free.
“We did 37 adoptions on the first day which that's a good day for any day, but for a Wednesday, that's a really good day. So we're looking to do more,” Jon Gary, Superintendent of OKC Animal Welfare said.
But they still have a long way to. There are over 200 animals available for adoption, and they're hoping to find every single pet a home for the holiday.
If you can't adopt this holiday season, you can participate in OKC Animal Welfare’s toy and food drive for the pets at the shelter.
“The shelter is such a stressful environment, that we look for toys and enrichment items that we can give them to and enrich their stay while they're here,” Gary said.
All adoptable pets are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, treated for worms and have been spayed or neutered.
The event began on Wednesday Dec. 12, and ends at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 at OKC Animal Welfare, located at 2811 S.E. 29th St.