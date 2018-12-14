OKC Businesses Celebrate Debut Of Streetcars
OKLAHOMA CITY - After nearly two years of construction, Oklahoma City’s $131 million MAPS 3 Streetcar System officially began operating Friday.
Kaiser’s Grateful Bean Café General Manager Alberto Fonseca nearly closed their doors for good in Midtown in January, because he says streetcar construction had choked off much of his business. But he says he’s glad he stuck it out.
“It starts a new beginning,” He said.
Whiskey Chicks in Bricktown saw its entire front sidewalk area destroyed by construction two Summers ago. While they also lost massive amounts of business, Manager Victoria Underhill says she’s also glad they stuck it out.
“Yeah it’s awesome! We are excited,” she said.
The city says since the streetcar routes were announced, $1.6 billion in new business has been generated in the area. The city also says it will work hard to promote the businesses that stuck with them during the streetcar construction.