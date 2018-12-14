Oklahoma Family Asking For Help Finding Missing Woman
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma family is left wondering if their daughter is still alive.
Hayley Jane Lakey, 23, was last seen on surveillance video at the Green Carpet Inn near Interstate 40 and MacArthur Boulevard in Oklahoma City Monday, December 10. Hours later, she was sighted at the South Ann Arbor and Reno Avenue bus stop.
For Lakey’s mother, Stacy Luttrell, it’s difficult to talk about.
“She’s a very sweet girl, she’s from the country,” said Luttrell. “She doesn't know about any of this stuff that goes on down here. She can't protect herself and she just needs help.”
Police say Lakey had an argument with her boyfriend at the motel.
“We watched the footage and she was walking away from the motel. Then, she turned around and looked behind her, and started running,” said Luttrell. “She then got on the bus. She didn't have money to pay, so a gentleman payed for her. She was not in her right mind.”
Lakey has a history of drug use. She hasn’t taken her mental health medication for over a month.
Family fears the worst.
“I think Hayley laid down somewhere and she didn't get back up. That’s what my gut tells me,” said Luttrell.
As the one-week mark approaches, family prays for any good news and urges the public to be on the lookout.
“Hayley Jane Lakey, we love you so much. We want you home,” said Luttrell. “We are not mad, nobody is mad at you. We love you girl.”
A police report has been filed.
The Oklahoma Search and Rescue Team has also gotten involved in the search for Lakey.
Lakey is described as a white female, standing at 5’05” and weighing 140 pounds. Her hair could have been dyed maroon.
You are urged to immediately call 911 if do you spot Lakey.