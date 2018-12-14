Streetcars Roll Out In Downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY - City leaders celebrate the official ribbon cutting for the streetcar system Friday. Companies have invested $1.6 billion in Downtown and Bricktown because of the streetcars, and now they look forward to cashing in on customers.
The streetcars are free to ride until January 5, and the city tried to make them as accessible as possible, with kiosks that tell you exactly when to expect an arrival, and extended hours of operation.
On the 25th anniversary of the first MAPS vote, one of the biggest undertakings of the tax is finally in service.
Mayor David Holt remembers, “I was the person who counted and read all of those ideas, and overwhelmingly transit was the number one pick.”
Holt and other city leaders led the pack of hundreds of citizens eager to board for the first time in 70 years. The main route took us about an hour to make a full loop on the first day, but a shorter Bricktown route runs only on the weekend.
As you take in the sights, there are a number of incentives right now to stop and spend your money. Businesses are celebrating the streetcar's grand opening with specials, and new shops are popping up along the route to take advantage of the foot traffic.
Elk Valley Brewing Company is opening a new location at NW 11th and Hudson in hopes of attracting new clientele.
“We’re really hoping to kind of branch out a little bit and get some exposure to people that now may just be getting into craft beer or learning more about it, or just looking for something new,” says spokesman Bryan Grigsby.
The city is hosting a Love the Loop Shop ‘N Win contest right now, to give away $250 gift cards to customers. To upload your receipt for a chance to win, click here.