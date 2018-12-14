OKC Braum's Manager Helps Save Employee With CPR
OKLAHOMA CITY - The manager of an Oklahoma City Braum’s store saved an employee’s life this week using CPR.
That manager, Chance Cash, says when he went to work Monday, the last thing on his mind was a cardiopulmonary resuscitation course he took a year ago.
However, when a coworker collapsed, Cash called 911, and the operator asked him to begin compressions with her guidance, keeping the victim alive.
“She helped me keep on the rhythm and it was really nice of her,” Cash said.
First responders eventually arrived and took the victim, James Jackson, to the hospital.
Jackson is recovering in good health, thanks to Cash.
“Everyone says I’m a hero, and thanks me and everything like that. What I tell everyone is, I don't think it should be that way. I think it should be expected of everyone to help,” Cash said.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department says it is possible for almost anyone to do what Cash did, as long as they learn CPR.
The department hosts free classes the first Wednesday of every month.
The American Heart Association can also point people in the direction of classes in their area.
“It can mean so much to the patients’ family members when they actually get that care before we arrive on scene,” Oklahoma City Fire Dept. Lt. Zachery Lawrence said.
To aid in Jackson’s recovery, his coworkers have set up a Go Fund Me page for his medical expenses.