New Netflix Series Tells Story Of 1980s Oklahoma Murder Investigations
Friday, December 14th 2018, 3:11 PM CST
Updated:
Netflix released a new documentary series Friday that dives into two murder cases in Ada, Oklahoma in the 1980s.
'The Innocent Man' is inspired by a nonfiction book of the same name written by John Grisham in 2006. The true crime series explores the murder investigations of Debbie Carter and Denice Haraway in 1982 and 1984.
Like many series of the same nature, the shows suggests that there was more to the investigations than the public was originally led to believe. The series features six episodes for Netflix subscribers and true crime fans.