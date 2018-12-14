ODOT Crew Finds Body In Pawnee County
PAWNEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma Department of Transportation crew found a man's body Friday afternoon.
The crew was preparing to do some work along Highway 412 near the Bear Glen exit bridge when they found the body just off the eastbound lanes. They called the fire department who then called the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators have not said how they believe the body had been there, but it was easily visible from the highway. Investigators mapped the scene and were seen taking away evidence bags during the more than five hours spent examining the area where they body was spotted
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and Cleveland Police have also been involved in the investigation.
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office was also called to the scene.
Authorities have not released the name of the man or speculated on what led to his death.