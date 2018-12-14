News
Senator Inhofe Says Decision To Sell Defense Stock Wasn't His
Friday, December 14th 2018, 12:12 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Senator Jim Inhofe said it's correct that he has old and new investments in defense-related stocks, but that he had no direct role in buying or selling the stock.
Inhofe said Friday morning that a Tulsa firm handled the transaction and he wasn't consulted or involved.
“I'm among 900 families right here in the Tulsa area and surrounding area, by Capital Advisors. I make no decisions, I have no knowledge of what they do, but it's true. After the fact, that has to be filed with the federal government, but every quarter or so that's filed,” said Inhofe.
Inhofe said he has not asked the firm to avoid any particular industry because he said it's impossible to avoid any possible conflict as a lawmaker.