Kensington Palace wrote in the Instagram caption, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May. The photograph, which was taken by photographer Chris Allerton, features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year." Meghan wears her second dress from her wedding day, a white Stella McCartney halter gown, in the photo. Meghan changed into the dress for a private reception.