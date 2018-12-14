"The Tulsa Public Schools Athletics Staff has investigated the incident that occurred at the conclusion of the girls’ basketball game involving East Central High School and Ponca City High School.

"After an in-depth investigation the following recommendations have been sent to the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association:

"Head Coach Girls Basketball Coach will be suspended for the next two contests.

"Assistant Coach Girls Basketball Coach will be suspended for the rest of the school year.

"One student athlete will be suspended for the next two contests

"At least one and possibly as many as four spectators who enter to gym floor will be banned for the rest of this year from any TPS athletics event. This is still under investigation to determine if more than four were involved.

"The coaching staff and team will participate in training to ensure that each individual team member and the coaching staff understands the level of expectation of the Tulsa Public Schools and the OSSAA for sportsmanship.

"The Tulsa Public School apologizes for the incident that occurred and wants to convey that sportsmanship is a priority for the district and for the athletics teams that represent the district."