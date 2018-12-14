Crime
Hunters Find Body In Ottawa County, Prompting Homicide Investigation
Friday, December 14th 2018, 9:33 AM CST
OTTAWA COUNTY, Oklahoma -
OSBI and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office are investigating after they say hunters found a man's body Wednesday.
They say the man was identified as 24-year-old Tyler Applebee from Southwest Missouri. He was found near Cardin, Oklahoma reports say.
So far, officials say Applebee has no connection to Oklahoma. They are asking anyone who has information about his activities leading up to December 12th to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 918-542-2806.