Dream Job Alert: Wealthy Family Will Pay You $100K To Travel World, Take Photos
Calling all adventurers and photographers (or really, anyone with portrait mode on an iPhone): There's a dream job tailored just for you!
A wealthy family in the United Kingdom is looking for photographers to travel the world and take photos for them. They'll pay for your travel, food and accommodation expenses.
Oh, and the $100,000 paycheck doesn't sound too bad, either.
Among the travel destinations: Monaco, Abu Dhabi, the Maldives, New Orleans, Rio de Janeiro and Val D'Isere.
In the job listing, the family said they are looking for someone with at least five years' experience "shooting the lifestyle shots we're looking for, and we'll also be running extensive background checks on all the shortlisted applicants."
The role will involve working up to 10 hours a day with full sick pay and 30 holiday days. It's a yearlong stint, but the family said "there is an opportunity for an extension."
Think you have the goods to apply for the job of a lifetime? Click here for more information.