

Ponca City Athletic Director Jason Leavitt said, “The Ponca City Athletic Department and Ponca

City High School would like to apologize to those who have been adversely affected by this

incident. The behavior exhibited at the game was not representative of our athletic program or our

students and will not be tolerated. We have been cooperating fully with the OSSAA and are

continuing our internal investigation, which may result in further actions. We will continue to

educate our students, staff and patrons on the importance of good sportsmanship and being

positive role models. We will also take preventative measures to ensure something like this doesn’t

happen again. As adults, it is always our duty to be teaching and modeling appropriate behavior.”