The executive director of trhe ACLU in New Mexico, Peter Simonson, issued a statement saying, "Jailing children and allowing them to die on our watch does not make America great. This child's death was the inevitable result of this administration's cruel and inhumane border enforcement policies. ... We demand full and transparent investigation into the circumstances of this child's death, and call on the government to institute systemic reforms that prevent this kind of senseless tragedy from ever happening again."