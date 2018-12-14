News
Crews Respond To Fire At Biltmore Hotel In SW OKC
Friday, December 14th 2018, 5:31 AM CST
Crews responded to a commercial fire at the Biltmore Hotel in southwest Oklahoma City.
Officials arrived at the scene near southwest 3rd Street and Meridian Avenue early Friday morning.
Crews reported visible flames and heavy smoke upon arrival. Officials said the fire was located on the first floor.
"We did have to evacuate two wings of this hotel and we do have smoke on the first floor and the second floor of those two wings. They are currently evaluating at this time," said District Chief David Shearer.
The fire was contained to those hotel rooms.
One room was totaled on the first floor, and there was moderate damage on the second floor, according to officials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.