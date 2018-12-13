Brothers From Lawton Awarded For Reuniting Man With His Wife
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two brothers from Lawton received one of AAA National's most prestigious awards Thursday in Oklahoma City.
The day after Christmas two years ago, Kenneth and Paul Priest earned a lot more than respect.
Paul Matthaus' pickup truck ran out of gas in Elgin, just outside of Lawton. All Matthaus had was his AAA card.
"Highly confused, he didn't exactly know where he was at. He couldn't tell you where he was going," said Kenneth.
Matthaus kept uttering that he needed to get back to Krum, Kenneth explained.
Police offered to hold the man in a call.
Instead the Preist brothers went to work. They googled the man's unique last name, and the word Krum. Soon they were on the phone with Paul's wife Becky in Krum, Texas 160 miles away.
"She had said 'oh my God', she asked me if he was alive, and I said He's alive. He's with us, and she just went to pieces over the phone," said Paul Priest.
Matthaus suffered from Dementia. He'd gone missing Christmas morning.
The Priest brothers insisted on taking him back to Becky.
Thursday, AAA National and Ford presented the Priests with a Ford F-250. They were picked out of 400 entries to earn a National award.
Becky wanted to attend.
"And she's a sweet lady. And Paul her husband just passed away this last week, and she was telling us how grateful she was that she got an extra two years with him," said Kenneth.
The Priest brothers insist they're not hero's, just Oklahomans.