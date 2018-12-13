Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Pauls Valley
PAULS VALLEY, Oklahoma - The City of Pauls Valley is facing a class action lawsuit.
The suit was filed Thursday in Garvin County and represents around 150 employees who haven't been paid.
Michelle Simmons worked for the hospital for two years, time she says she and her co-workers cherished until the end.
“There's is no reason any of us should have to fight for what is owed to us after we gave so much to that facility and the City of Pauls Valley,” said former officer manager Michelle Simmons.
Just before it's closure, Simmons was promoted to office manager. But she says in the months leading up to the hospital's sudden closure she and her family could no longer depend on her income.
“It was a wing and a prayer for a long time. Every time a paycheck would roll around we would just wonder if we would be able to make it,” she said.
Simmons, a military veteran is fortunate that she has her military benefits to fall back on. But she says many others weren't so lucky.
“People are getting sick from the stress of worrying about when their vehicle is going to be taken away, if they're still going to have home to go to. If there is a foreclosure notice coming in the mail,” said Simmons.
She says even worse, employees were forced to up and leave without giving word to their patients.
“All of us that worked there, we don’t know what happened to our patients. We don’t know how any of them are doing. We worry about the community and the patients that come in there and that is the most heartbreaking thing,” said Simmons.
She says she hopes this class action lawsuit will soften the sting of the damage already done.
“I doubt very seriously that they are going to pay us for any pain and suffering. And when I say pain and suffering I mean the collection fees that are coming, the accounts that have already gone to collections over this,” said Simmons.
The lawsuit is suing for a minimum of $250,000.