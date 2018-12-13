Man Arrested In Pott. Co. Manhunt Is Person Of Interest In Hughes Co. Murder Case
SHAWNEE, Oklahoma - We're learning more tonight about the suspect involved in a two-day manhunt near Shawnee.
Ahmad Eli Jacene, 23, is in custody at the Seminole County jail. He is accused of various drug crimes, weapons violations and threatening others in Seminole County.
While he has been captured, the investigation is far from over, according to state and local law-enforcement agencies.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations has confirmed that Jacene is a person of interest in an active Hughes County murder investigation.
In August, OSBI sent out this alert.
Agents in the case confirm the victim has since been identified as Johnny Taylor. Taylor was killed in the town of Spaulding.
Months have passed, but officers in Seminole said they have been tracking Jacene for the past week for unrelated crimes.
Jacene was caught following a short police chase near Shawnee.
Officers said he crashed a truck into the North Canadian County River.
After hours of searching through the woods, police said Jacene was arrested miles away at a Seminole motel.
His bond is set at $1 million.
“We have to investigate who possibly harbored him, where he was, just to complete timelines,” said Seminole Police Chief David Hason. “He was harassing I believe his ex-wife (or wife), some other family members by sending them threatening pictures.”
Charges have yet to be filed with the court.
Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.