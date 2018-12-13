Deputy Chiefs React After OCPD Chief Cleared In Ethics Violation
OKLAHOMA CITY - An ethics investigation of Oklahoma City's chief of police has been completed.
The city’s auditor has cleared Chief Bill Citty of allegations that he threatened and retaliated against his upper command.
The department’s four deputy chiefs who filed the grievance against their boss stated in a letter sent to News 9, that their complaint was mishandled and the "outcome was rigged from the beginning."
Citty was notified in a letter on Wednesday from the city auditor that the ethics investigation was completed.
“I wanted the investigation to occur,” said Citty.
The letter states the allegations made by the deputy chiefs were unsubstantiated and no further action would be taken.
Citty's upper command filed an ethics complaint in March. They claimed the chief threatened retaliation after they requested overtime pay for their years of service.
“I know what any intent I had was in any of the conversations I had with the deputy chiefs,” said Citty.
The deputy chiefs responded to the investigation outcome with a lengthy statement, stating in part, "We provided the city auditor with 19 different police department policies, procedures, and rules we believe were violated."
They wrote that five first-hand witnesses gave interviews to the city auditor and that, "this complaint would have been sustained against any other police employee had it been investigated by OCPD Internal Affairs."
The chief maintains he did not threaten his upper command and is pleased with the outcome of the investigation.
“I really wanted everybody to be interviewed and the truth to come out,” said Citty. “I felt pretty confident it would.”
Citty admits there is still tension to work through but plans to move forward from the investigation.
“As long as I think we’re moving forward with the mission and what we do in serving the public,” said Citty. “I think we’ll work well together.”
The Fraternal Order of Police’s arbitrator will decide the overtime pay issue sometime in January.