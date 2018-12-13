News
Oklahoma Firefighters Free Deer Stuck In Fence
Thursday, December 13th 2018, 3:44 PM CST
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Firefighters from a central Oklahoma department rescued a deer Thursday morning, December 13. They said they got the call that the animal had gotten entangled in an ornamental iron fence and was unable to free itself.
After a little time assessing the situation, firefighters said they used a tarp to cover the deer's head and free him without injury - to themselves or the deer.
"As you can see the deer was scared but should be fine," the Oak Cliff Fire Department posted on its Facebook page.