News
FLOTUS Visits Children’s National Medical Center
First Lady Melania Trump visited the Children’s National Medical Center Thursday. After meeting with former NICU patients and their parents, Trump read a storybook to children in the atrium with Santa and greeted other patients. She received gifts from the children.
Trump read “Oliver the Ornament,” by Todd Zimmermann. The story is about a little toy ornament who gets bullied, which fits in with the first lady's platform 'Be Best.'
Following the reading, FLOTUS was given a big bouquet of flowers and a “Merry Christmas” tote. The tote contained photos of NICU children.