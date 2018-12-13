News
WATCH: Dashcam Video Shows Suspect Hit Tulsa Officer Head-On
Thursday, December 13th 2018, 1:24 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Tulsa Police released dash camera video that shows a suspect driving a pickup head-on into an officer's SUV on Thanksgiving day.
Police eventually arrested Joshua Shamlin when he got out of the truck and ran away.
Tulsa Police said the incident started with an armed robbery call near 21st Street and 129th East Avenue. Later that morning they responded to a similar robbery at Walmart.
A short time later a chase began when an officer responded to a robbery at the Walgreens at 71st and Sheridan.
The chase ended in a cul-de-sac near 34th and Garnett.
Prosecutors charged Shamlin with five counts, including robbery and eluding arrest.