Prague Hospital CEO Resigns After Announcement Of Possible Closure
The CEO of Prague Community Hospital resigned Thursday amid speculation that the facility will soon close its doors.
CEO Shelly Dyer confirmed with News 9 that she has chosen to resign due to stress.
Employees like registered nurse Lisa Lofton say Dyer has helped buy supplies in the past, and is not to blame for the facility’s troubles.
“Shelly is bound by what she’s dealing with and I feel the utmost sympathy for her,” Lofton said.
Employees say they have gone a week without their regularly scheduled paycheck.
The mayor of Prague, Cliff Bryant, says the hospital has lapsed on it’s malpractice insurance and will have to close Friday if something isn’t figured out.
Prague Community or Municipal Hospital is the only one for miles, but it’s under the same ownership as ten other hospitals, according to employees.
Employees of a few of those other hospitals, also managed by Jorge Perez, tell News 9, they’re also missing paychecks.
Perez, a Florida man, is also the CEO of the National Alliance of Rural Hospitals.
The NARH President Michael Martha says the owner is committed to keeping the Prague hospital open, but wouldn’t say when employees will be paid or how the malpractice insurance will be taken care of.
With the hospital’s future up for speculation until the end of Friday, family of patients say they’re thankful for staff working extra, unpaid hours this holiday season.
“These people are dedicated to the patients that are in the hospital. They really are,” John Crabtree, a family member of a patient said.
CBS News conducted an investigation into Jorge Perez’s business practices earlier this year.
Perez has been sued several times, under criticism of his management of rural hospitals