Prague Hospital CEO Resigns After Announcement Of Closure
Thursday, December 13th 2018, 12:19 PM CST
The CEO of the Prague Community Hospital has resigned, according to the city mayor.
Prague Mayor Cliff Bryant told News 9 that Shelly Dyer gave her 30-day notice following news that the hospital is closing, due to owing the city over $50,000.
News 9 spoke with hospital employees Tuesday, who claimed that none of the hospital’s 60 employees had been paid last Friday.
This is a developing story. News 9’s Caleigh Bourgeois will have more tonight at 6 p.m.