Tulsa Soccer Legend Passes Away
Thursday, December 13th 2018, 11:13 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - One of the most popular players on the original Tulsa Roughnecks soccer team has died.
According to the Tehran Times, Iraj Danaeifard died of cardiac arrest at Namazi Hospital in Shiraz, Iran on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. He was 67.
Danaeifard became a star in his native Iran in the 1970s and scored Iran's first-ever World Cup goal, in a game against Scotland in the 1978 World Cup in Argentina.
In 1980 he joined the Tulsa Roughnecks where his hard work and talented left foot made him a fan favorite. He was part of the team that won the 1983 Soccer Bowl with a 2-0 victory over the Toronto Blizzard in Vancouver.
Danaeifard played for the Roughnecks until the North American Soccer League folded in 1984.