"This letter serves as official notice that The Office of the City Auditor has completed its investigation into the allegations contained in Ethics Complaint No. 19024. The allegations contained in the complaint were unsubstantiated.

Pursuant to the City of Oklahoma City Code of Conduct and Ethics Policy, the investigation report was referred to the appropriate individual or entity having authority over the subject matter of the allegations. In this matter, the City Manager.

Please be advised that no further action will be taken by The Office of the City Auditor regarding Ethics Complaint No. 19024; the matter is concluded."