Firefighters Working Large Oil Spill In SE OKC
Wednesday, December 12th 2018, 7:45 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Crews are responding to a large oil spill in Southeast Oklahoma City, Wednesday evening, Officials said.
According to report, the spill is near an oil well close to Southeast 52nd Street and South Byers Avenue.
Firefighter and the hazmat team are responding to the scene.
Officials said oil is running down the street and into a creek.
Authorities encourage people to avoid traveling in this area while crews are working on the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.