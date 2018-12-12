OKC Construction Crew Unearths Decomposed Body
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police confirmed on Wednesday that bones found on a construction site east of downtown Oklahoma City are human. The state medical examiner has the remains and has opened an investigation.
Crews are back to work at the construction site near East Reno and Lottie Avenue. Their digging Tuesday morning unearthed more than dirt.
“This is not normal,” said Rob Williams, witness. “Not normal procedure.”
Williams works for the construction company and was called over when workers discovered bones. He witnessed what appeared to be human remains, but he was not sure.
“I’m not savvy enough to know if it is or isn’t,” said Williams. “A large animal or human, so I went to the police department.”
Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were called out to the site. They got a break during their four-hour investigation.
“This area is known for a lot of transient traffic,” said Captain Bo Mathews, Oklahoma City Police Department. “So, a lot of transients know each other and one did come forward and say he might know who the individual is.”
The police report states two other people were also questioned about the person's identity.
The medical examiner collected the remains and began an extensive investigation. The medical examiner’s office will determine the person's identity and if they died of natural causes or if foul play was involved.
“We’ll find out what the manner of death was,” said Mathews. “That will determine which way the investigation goes.”
Police said the medical examiner will also determine how long the body had been in the area.