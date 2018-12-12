Edmond Officials, Community Mourn Sudden Death Of Mayor
EDMOND, Oklahoma - Heavy hearts fill Edmond administrative buildings and beyond, as a community mourns the loss of its longtime mayor.
Mayor Charles Lamb died suddenly Tuesday afternoon. He was 72 years old.
Many saw Lamb at Monday’s Edmond City Council meeting, and noticed he wasn’t feeling well.
“He wasn't feeling particularly well Monday evening, but he performed as he always does,” said Edmond City Attorney Stephen Murdock. “He led our council with great dignity and we were able to accomplish the business of the city.”
Many were shocked to learn the next day, Charles died.
“We knew he had not been well, but certainly this was not what we thought was happening,” said Elizabeth Waner, Mayor Pro Tem.
Lamb moved to Edmond as a teenager, joining city council in 1993. From 2011 and on, the Edmond community proudly called Mr. Lamb their mayor.
In all, Lamb spent 23 years serving the community.
“I think people of Edmond and myself included don't realize yet how much we will miss about him, because he was everywhere but very quietly,” said Waner. “When the time came, he knew what he was talking about and he gave thought about the options.”
For now, a mayor's office sits empty with a chair many know will be a difficult one to fill.
“He is a good friend, a good mayor, and I learned a lot from him and we're all going to miss him,” said Murdock.
Funeral services for Charles Lamb will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, December 17, 2018 at the New Covenant United Methodist Church in Edmond.