EMSA Takes Young Girl With Special Needs To Meet Santa
OKLAHOMA CITY - A trip to visit Santa is a big part of the holiday season. Unfortunately, for some kids with special needs, that trip can be difficult. For one little girl, EMSA helped make that visit possible.
Wednesday was 4-year-old Abby’s first trip ever to visit Santa.
Abby has down syndrome and was born with a congenital heart defect. She's already had two heart surgeries. A simple cold can put her in the hospital, so her family tries to avoid crowds during the winter months.
In addition, just a couple months ago, Abby was diagnosed with bilateral hearing loss.
But Wednesday, she and her little sister Emilia had all of North Pole Adventure to themselves.
“Having it like this, where she can just come and just feel special, is really awesome,” said her mom Ashley Papirtis.
And not just for Abby and Emilia.
“We come in and see children usually at their worst,” said EMSA paramedic Danielle Robinson.
For Danielle and fellow paramedic Krissy, a day at the North Pole can heal the heart.
“It means so much to us, because 99 times out of 100 we don’t get this experience. We see kids at their worst. So, the opportunity to see them at their happiest and love on them isn’t just a good experience for them, it’s more for us,” said Robinson.
A special delivery only to the big man himself could top.