News
Injuries Reported In Mustang Crash Involving School Bus
Wednesday, December 12th 2018, 4:09 PM CST
Updated:
MUSTANG, Oklahoma - Multiple injuries have been reported in a Mustang crash involving a school bus.
The crash happened Wednesday on Highway 152 near Czech Hall Road.
The bus was driving on Highway 152 when a vehicle was hit by another vehicle. One vehicle hit the bus as a result of the crash.
The bus did not sustain heavy damage, the school district said.
The students were checked out by paramedics at the scene of the crash, the district said.
All students have been picked up by a parent or taken home on another bus.
At least two people were injured in the crash.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.