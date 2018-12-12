“They are good pictures.” He says, “But they are there because of their content.”



He was working in Africa back in 2004 photographing AIDS research work being done there. He ran across one of the huge fortress type structures, called slave castles, used to house captives while waiting for a slave ship to arrive.



He knew there were more and wanted to go back, so in 2010 he and fellow photographer Greg Merrell put a trip together and photographed 30 of these Slave Castles and the people who live around them now.