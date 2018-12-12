Suspected Kansas Cattle Thieves Caught In Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - Two suspected cattle thieves are in jail after trying to sell stolen cattle from Kansas in Oklahoma City.
Police say Anthony Whittley and Jasmine Boone stole 17 steers from a pasture in Cherokee County, Kansas early Tuesday morning. Police said they took the cattle down to an Oklahoma City livestock barn to sell them where an employee noticed the owner's brand and contacted him.
Cherokee County authorities then coordinated with the Livestock Investigator for the Kansas Attorney General's Office, who reached out to his counterparts in Oklahoma City.
“I’m excited about the way this case came together, very quickly, thanks to rapid and accurate information sharing along with collaboration between the cattle owner, representatives of the sale barn, and all law enforcement involved, including the Special Livestock Investigators in Kansas and Oklahoma,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.
“Once the steers were positively identified as those stolen from Cherokee County, law enforcement was able to work in partnership with the sale barn operators and appear to sell the cattle,” continued Sheriff Groves.
The suspects were taken into custody when they claimed their “check.”
Whittley and Boone are currently being held in the Oklahoma County Jail on allegations of Transporting Stolen Property Across State Lines, Concealing Stolen Property and being in Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony.
“At this time our office is seeking charges in Kansas for Felony Theft and Criminal Damage to Property, but we also anticipate the filing of additional charges with regards to a similar case from late November, where 8 cows were stolen north of Columbus,” concluded Sheriff Groves.