"On Tuesday, a Mid-Del student was left unattended on a school bus. The bus driver and bus monitor have been suspended during the investigation of this incident. When our procedures are followed, bus drivers are to walk the length of the bus at the end of his/her route to ensure there are no bus riders remaining. In this instance, that did not happen. We are in continued communication with the student’s family, cooperating with law enforcement, and conducting our own investigation in the matter."